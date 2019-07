A train has collided with "quite a number" of cattle near Hastings this evening.

The incident took place near the intersection of Wharemoana Rd and State Highway 2, near Te Hauke.

A police spokeswoman told the Herald they received reports of the incident around 9pm but the incident may have taken some time before they were alerted.

The number of cattle killed in the collision was unknown, the spokeswoman said.

Animal control had been advised.