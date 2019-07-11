The Army will dispose of an unstable chemical in South Dunedin tomorrow morning by blowing it up, requiring the evacuation of a large number of properties.

From 7am, properties in a 100m radius around the Blis Technologies building on the corner of Sullivan Ave and Glasgow St will begin to be evacuated, before the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team begins its work after dawn.

Properties on both sides of King Edward and Glasgow Sts are affected.

A 100m radius around the Blis Technologies building will be evacuated. Photo / FENZ

Fire and Emergency NZ Senior Station Officer Rob Torrance, of Dunedin City Station, said the small volume of Hydrazine Monohydrate was seen to have crystalised around the lip of its container yesterday afternoon.

"Once it starts doing that it's quite unstable, if it's moved."

Firefighters and a hazmat command vehicle rushed to the premises of the oral probiotics company shortly before 3.30pm today.

Mr Torrance said the Army had informed crews on the ground the chemical was quite stable as long as it was left on the shelf, but it would become hazardous when moved.

An EOD specialist wearing a heavy armored bomb disposal suit would go into the building shortly after dawn, gingerly carry the chemical outside, place sandbags around the container then detonate it, he said.

Incident involving 'highly toxic' chemical in South Dunedin

Firefighters and a hazmat command vehicle have descended on a South Dunedin building after an incident involving a "highly toxic" chemical.

Several crews were at the scene on Glasgow St where at Blis Technologies.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokeswoman said the chemical had not spilled and it was not a major incident.

The chemical was in a container, but Fenz was called over concerns it was "starting to react".

Firefighters were assisting at the scene and were also asking for advice about the nature of the chemical.

Firefighters have widened the cordon around the building, but nearby King Edward St remains open.

A firefighter at the scene said the chemical was "highly toxic".

A hazardous chemical specialist was understood to be on the way to the scene.

Two staff from the building had been seen exiting building.

Blis Technologies develops oral probiotics.