Thanks to Air NZ, we have a trip for two to London this weekend for one lucky NZ Herald Premium/print subscriber including return premium economy flights, three nights' accommodation in London and $1000 spending money.

Winner to be announced live on air after 8am on Radio Sport and at nzherald.co.nz on Friday morning.

Winner and guest will need a valid NZ passport and to be available to fly 9.45pm Friday 12 July (NZT), returning Tuesday 16 July (UKT). Winner must be an active paid NZ Herald digital or print subscriber or NZME Regional print subscriber at the time competition closes (5am Friday 12 July, 2019) and to have entered by submitting the form below.

App users click here to enter

Not a subscriber? Subscribe before 5am Friday and enter to be in the draw. You can subscribe to a NZ Herald Premium digital subscription or print subscription here