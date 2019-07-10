Auckland is waking to a blanket of heavy fog, prompting warnings to motorists and cancelling and delaying flights for the second day in a row.

Motorists are warned to expect poor visibility and allow extra time to travel this morning.

There's more fog this morning, again reducing visibility across much of #Auckland's motorway network. Please take extra care on your morning commute today. Allow extra time and mind your following distance. ^TP pic.twitter.com/RZSakEh83c — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) July 10, 2019

Flight restrictions are already in place at Auckland Airport although so far only regional flights are affected.

As of 6.10am 32 domestic regional flights had been cancelled and eight delayed, the airport said in a statement.

International flights, and domestic flights to Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown had not been affected by the fog. Cancellation details are available on the airport website.

Fog at @AKL_Airport - delays and cancellations expected. For the latest flight information: https://t.co/YcGiDWOtvX or use our app. — Auckland Airport (@AKL_Airport) July 10, 2019

Once the fog lifts the city is expected to get sunshine, with a high of 16C and a low of 9C. A westerly wind is likely to move the fog away.

Front after front after front after front 👉 active weather pattern over the next 10 days for New Zealand ☔



About time! ⏰ pic.twitter.com/VqnRQZhqeN — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 10, 2019

Thick #fog prevails in #Auckland this morning. On my way to the letterbox this morning to collect the @nzherald, I swear, the neighbour’s house looked just like the castle from #TheRockyHorrorPictureShow 👻 #ScienceFiction — JosephFarrell™ (@JosephAFarrell) July 10, 2019

Enroute to work as thick heavy fog blankets over Auckland this morning 😬 — Sailesh Sudhakar (@SaileshSudhakar) July 10, 2019

Weatherwatch said the upper North Island would get a mixture of sun and cloud today, with a chance of an isolated shower or two.

The lower western North Island would be cloudy with the odd shower, while it would stay dry on the east coast.

The South Island's West Coast would have patchy rain this morning but the east would be sunny.

Today's weather

Whangārei:

Increasing fine spells. Light winds. High 18C, Low 9C.

Auckland: Fine spells and isolated showers, with some early fog patches. Light winds. High 17C, Low 9C

Hamilton: Morning fog, and a chance shower until evening. Light winds.High 16C, Low 6C.

Tauranga: Fine. Light winds. High 16C, Low 7C

Rotorua: Fine after morning cloud or fog clearing. Light winds. High 13C, Low 5C

New Plymouth: Cloudy periods and a few showers. Westerlies gradually tending northerly. High 15C, Low 10C

Napier: Fine. Northwesterlies, dying out this afternoon. High 18C, Low 7C

Whanganui: Cloudy periods, possible shower. Northwesterlies. High 16C, Low 9C

Wellington: Fine with northwesterlies. High 14C, Low 10C

Nelson: Some morning cloud, otherwise fine. Winds becoming light. High 14C, Low 3C

Christchurch: Some morning cloud otherwise fine. Light winds. High 13C, Low 0C

Dunedin: Fine apart from cloud morning and night. Southwesterlies dying out in the morning. High 13C, Low 6C