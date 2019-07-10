A man has been taken into custody and a baby taken to hospital following an incident in Ponsonby this evening.

Police stopped a man on Ponsonby Rd shortly after 7.30pm due to the manner of his driving.

The man stepped out of the vehicle while holding a baby.

Once the baby was in the hands of emergency services it was taken away to hospital to be assessed, a police spokeswoman said.

Advertisement

The man was taken into police custody after the baby was in the hands of emergency services on the scene.

A member of the public nearby said they counted 10 police cars and one ambulance on the scene. They said they saw the man being handcuffed.