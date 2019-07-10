Helen Turbott never told her parents about her secret visits to Mt Eden Prison to meet one of New Zealand's most infamous killers.

If she did, her dad "would've had a hissy fit" she says - reminiscing over 50 years later.

In the mid-sixties, a 20-year-old Turbott was training as a nurse at Middlemore Hospital when she began visiting Ronald Jorgensen - a man she only knew for his interest in art and his polite nature.

Turbott was asked to visit Jorgensen by a fellow prisoner who she treated for injuries, and as a young woman who'd never been to

