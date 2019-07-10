Auckland motorists are facing delays on the motorways sprawled across the region this evening.

A number of crashes and breakdowns are causing the biggest disruptions, however, high traffic volumes are also resulting in headaches.

A breakdown is blocking the right southbound lane of the Northern Motorway after the Harbour Bridge.

Traffic remained heavy on the Southwestern after the left northbound lane was blocked by a crash which took place at Puhinui Rd earlier this afternoon.

Emergency services had been on-site working to remove the crash and advised motorists to avoid the area if possible.

4:50PM UPDATE

The right lane past the crash scene has been CLEARED, however the left lane remains BLOCKED. Expect delays back to the Southern Motorway. ^MF https://t.co/zeqknb1tfK — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) July 10, 2019

Elsewhere, on the Southern Motorway, the Tecoma St on-ramp was earlier closed due to a crash near the southbound lanes of the Southern Motorway.

On the Northern Motorway, traffic is heavy at Greville Rd, again between Esmonde Rd and the Auckland Harbour Bridge heading southbound.

Northbound, meanwhile, traffic is heavy between Onewa Rd and the Upper Harbour Highway and between Oteha Valley Rd and Redvale.

Traffic is heavy between the city and Mt Wellington and again from East Tamaki to Takanini on the Southern heading southbound.

Those on northbound lanes can expect heavy traffic from Highbrook to the city.

South along the Southwestern Motorway and SH20B near the airport offramp. Photo / NZTA

On the Northwestern Motorway, there is a queue for the Northern Link heading southbound, northbound traffic is heavy between St Lukes and Lincoln Rd.

Elsewhere, traffic is heavy at Between Mahunga Dr and Massey Rd and there is a queue for the Southern Link for southbound traffic on the Southwestern Motorway.

Northbound traffic, meanwhile, can expect delays around the Puhinui Rd area and traffic is heavy at Neilson St.

Both directions of the Upper Harbour Highway, east and westbound, are free-flowing.

In the CBD, Nelson St remains closed between Victoria St West and Fanshawe St, at least until the end of the week.