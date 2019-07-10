A Canadian company alerted New Zealand authorities last year to an Auckland man uploading objectionable images to the internet but what investigators later found him sharing on the dark web was far more sinister. The Herald continues its investigation into Kiwis guilty of the international exploitation of children.

WARNING: This story contains descriptions and language associated with child sex offending.

Departing on flight PR219 in September 2016 was a young Auckland man - but he wasn't leaving for a holiday or to see family.

Instead he was destined for specific Manila hotel, where he would pay someone $80 to film himself sexually abusing a child.

It would later be revealed the man, who continues to hold name suppression, had more than 14,000 objectionable images on his computers as he fed the continuous criminal cycle of child exploitation on the dark net.

