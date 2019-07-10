On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
A Canadian company alerted New Zealand authorities last year to an Auckland man uploading objectionable images to the internet but what investigators later found him sharing on the dark web was far more sinister. The Herald continues its investigation into Kiwis guilty of the international exploitation of children.
WARNING: This story contains descriptions and language associated with child sex offending.
Departing on flight PR219 in September 2016 was a young Auckland man - but he wasn't leaving for a holiday or to see family.
Instead he was destined for specific Manila hotel, where he would pay someone $80 to film himself sexually abusing a child.
It would later be revealed the man, who continues to hold name suppression, had more than 14,000 objectionable images on his computers as he fed the continuous criminal cycle of child exploitation on the dark net.
It was there that they would find the offender, who had been exporting objectionable images to internet servers overseas.
In August, Customs officers raided the man's house.
They found and seized two of his phones, an external hard drive, laptop and tablet.
Senior Customs officer Scott Davies was tasked with interviewing the man, who confessed he was they one who had sent the objectionable images.
But the man also made a further startling admission.
In September 2016, the man said he travelled to the Philippines and paid someone $80 for access to a boy.
The boy, the man told Davies, was believed to be about 14 or 15 years old.
Eighty dollars bought him two hours with the teen in Manila's Icon Hotel North ESDA, where he filmed the boy being sexually abused before later uploading the videos to the dark net for the sick pleasure of others.
After a forensic analysis of the man's smartphone, further inquiries found that the Department of Internal Affairs had received an alert for the user name by the US National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in January 2018.
The Government agency had also received a warning about the man's email address.
The referral had been initiated by Google after two child exploitation videos uploaded in December 2017 were linked to a New Zealand IP address.
One of the videos, the details of which are too graphic to publish, is understood to be well-known to international law enforcement agencies and shows the abuse of a 16-month-old boy.
The same video was found on the Auckland man's laptop, court documents show.
Two days after making the videos in Manila the man returned to New Zealand.
Later analysis of the man's devices revealed he had distributed four of the 10 Manila files on the social media platform WhatsApp in February 2017.
He would send a further four objectionable videos to two users on Twitter.
One of the Twitter users asked the man where the videos are from - the man replied "Philippines".
In all, more than 14,000 images and videos deemed to be objectionable were found on the man's devices, with nearly 12,500 depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of children.
He also had three internet accounts with more objectionable images and videos.
Of all the images, 3573 were classed in the highest category of child exploitation material, which includes images depicting sadism and bestiality.
At the sentencing hearing, Crown prosecutor Shai Navot was under no illusions the man was in the business of "trading images on the dark net".
"This is possession for supply, that's an aggravating factor," she said.
Judge June Jelas told the man: "Simply by viewing the images you created a demand."
"When there is demand there will be supply … It becomes a cycle of abuse," she said.
"You now realise that you have contributed to the continuous abuse of children."
Sadly, this case is but one of many.
Just last month the Herald revealed how US authorities found a young Waiheke Island man - the son of a former police officer - sharing and downloading images of sexually exploited children.
In April, Hawke's Bay man James Nielson was jailed after being found in possession of more than 1000 images depicting the sexual exploitation of children and for the abuse of two Kiwi girls.