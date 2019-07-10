Messages of congratulations are flowing in for new Rotorua dads Tāmati Coffey and husband Tim Smith.

Coffey made the birth announcement of their son on Facebook yesterday.

"He's here, and he came into this world surrounded by his village," Coffey wrote.

"#modernfamilies Mum doing awesome. Dads overwhelmed at the miracle of life."

Advertisement

Big announcement at Big Gay Out...Tune in whanau Posted by Tamati Coffey - Labour MP for Waiariki on Saturday, 9 February 2019

Responding to the announcement, Labour MP Kiri Allan, who is currently in London representing New Zealand at the Inter Parliamentary Cricket World Cup, had this message.

"Nau mai kite ao mārama e tama [welcome to the world]," Allan said. "Much love to my dear mates Tāmati and Tim and to the stunning māmā who has gifted you both [but all of us as well] with this special taonga.

"You will be so loved e tama and we can't wait to meet you."

Allan said she had already delivered a gift but knew she and wife Natalie Coates were planning on a few more.

"I got baby some very sweet baby high tops [kicks], my favourite brand of kids trucker caps that I buy my daughter and some funky merino wool socks."

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick said there was a village waiting to welcome the newborn.

"This birth is something special and it is also something very inspiring," Chadwick said.

"Inspiring for those people who once thought being a parent was way beyond achievable - especially same sex couples.

"I do know it is a long journey for many but boy, it's worth the wait."

Chadwick said Coffey, Smith and baby definitely had an entire village ready to help.

Tim Smith (left) and Tamati Coffey outside their bar Our House on Eat Streat. Photo / File

Rotorua MP Todd McClay offered congratulations to both Coffey and Smith.

"I remember the day, actually 21 years ago yesterday, my first-born came into the world," McClay said. "Being a father is a wonderful thing and I wish them the very best."

Labour MP Angie Warren-Clark said she was "fizzing" over the baby news.

"I am brimming with happiness. I am so excited for the new parents and also excited about a new baby being brought into the Labour Party."

Warren-Clark added she would be buying another gift in addition to the baby shower gift presented at Parliament, but said it would be after the "babymoon".

"A babymoon is like a honeymoon but with a baby," Warren-Clark said. "I think it's very important we leave the family alone for the babymoon so they enjoy getting to know their baby and finding a happy routine.

"In our world of modern families it's just so great to know this little baby was so wanted and will be so loved."

Labour MP and former TV weatherman Coffey announced at the Big Gay Out in Auckland in February the pair was expecting, and was met with applause and screams of excitement.

He later told the Rotorua Daily Post that Smith was the biological father of the baby and their surrogate mother was "a friend of a friend".

At the time he said the pair hoped to raise more than one child if they "work out how to do it the first time".

Smith and Coffey announced their engagement in February 2011 and wed in a civil union in December that year.

The pair owns two Rotorua bars together, Ponsonby Rd Lounge Bar and the more recently opened Our House.

They have owned Ponsonby Rd since March 2015 and opened Our House at the end of 2018.