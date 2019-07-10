Messages of congratulations are flowing in for new Rotorua dads Tāmati Coffey and husband Tim Smith.

Coffey made the birth announcement of their son on Facebook yesterday.

"He's here, and he came into this world surrounded by his village," Coffey wrote.

"#modernfamilies Mum doing awesome. Dads overwhelmed at the miracle of life."

Big announcement at Big Gay Out...Tune in whanau

Posted by Tamati Coffey - Labour MP for Waiariki on Saturday, 9 February 2019

Responding to the announcement, Labour MP Kiri Allan, who is currently in London representing New Zealand at the Inter Parliamentary Cricket World Cup, had this message.

"Nau mai kite ao mārama e tama [welcome to the world]," Allan said. "Much love to my dear mates Tāmati and Tim

