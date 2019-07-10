Turangi-based guide Terry Blumhardt, who put his life on the line in 2016 to rescue two teens trapped on Mt Tongariro, has received a special Search and Rescue award for his efforts. He talks to Taupō & Tūrangi Weekender editor Laurilee McMichael about the events of that day.

Search and Rescue is about teamwork.

But when Turangi-based professional guide Terry Blumhardt was rung by police and urgently asked to head into a storm atop Mt Tongariro to find two lost and hypothermic teenagers stranded on an icy face, he was on his own.

Blumhardt, a member of Land Search and

