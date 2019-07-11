An Auckland family fear they could be out on the street after being given a six-month deadline to fix a $200,000 building botch-up on their home of 15 years.

Hillsborough residents Nazgul Zamami and her husband, Mohammad Humayoon Safi, say they have been left high and dry after paying a builder for work deemed unsafe by the Auckland Council.

The builder, Shane Singh, has been made bankrupt and deported to Fiji, leaving them with few options of a remedy.

The council had issued a dangerous building notice because of "serious safety concerns at the address", including a lack of structural

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: