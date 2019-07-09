The campaign manager for Coalition New Zealand is speaking to party leader Hannah Tamaki today to discuss his suggestion that NZ reintroduce capital punishment and apply the death penalty to recidivist sex offenders

Jevan Goulter floated the policy in a video posted to social media and is now raising it with Tamaki after what he said had been positive feedback from the public.

The campaign manager originally took to social media stating he wanted the euthanasia bill killed and the reintroduction of the death penalty for paedophiles who are repeat offenders.

"Kill the Euthanasia Bill, reintroduce the 1961 death penalty for third time offenders," he said in a video.

"If we're already talking about euthanasia, something that's going to threaten our most vulnerable people in this country, the elderly, people with Alzheimer's, dementia patients, people with disabilities, people that suffer from depression and mental illnesses, then should we not just throw a few of these paedophiles who commit heinous crimes against our children?

"We should save $100,000 of taxpayers money that it cost us to hold them in jail and just damn well euthanise the bastards! If we're going to talk about human life, they're the ones who deserve it."

Following Goulter's strong stance the Herald contacted Destiny Church, run by Hannah and Brian Tamaki, who said the church is currently undertaking its own research on euthanasia and don't yet have a formal position regarding the debate.

During the launch of the Coalition NZ Party in May, Hannah Tamaki highlighted potential issues surrounding euthanasia, marijuana and late-term abortions.

However, in an interview with the Herald, Goulter, who works for Coalition NZ, said the party is yet to formalise any stance on euthanasia but says it will be a topic raised between party members.

Keen to elaborate on his own views, Goulter says if the country is "intelligent enough" to discuss euthanasia then a debate around the death penalty needs to be had.

Goulter expects to speak to Tamaki today to gauge her interest in the policy.