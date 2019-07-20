We've seen the confronting TV shows where actors play outthe door knock scenario. A police officer breaks the news of a death to an unsuspecting and distraught family member, often at an ungodly hour.

The reality is much worse.

Constable Morgan de la Rue knocked on Karen Gibbons' door with the news her son Ryan was dead after the car he was a passenger in plunged 25 metres down a cliff.

She now speaks openly about the worst moment ofher life as she wants people to hear the harsh reality.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

De la Rue wants to remind people that the decision

The red Peugeot at the bottom of the cliff

'We've got some tragic news'

A perfect day

'People need to hear the harsh reality'