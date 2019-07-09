A child has been taken to Starship Hospital following a water incident at St Cuthbert's College in Auckland.

Emergency services attended the incident at the school on Market Rd, in Epsom, around 12.30pm.

A St Cuthbert's spokesperson confirmed there was an incident at the St Cuthbert's swimming pool.

"A 6-year-old girl was given CPR by one of our swim school lifeguards and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

"She was conscious when the ambulance arrived, and was accompanied to the hospital by a member of the swim school team," the school said.

"The young girl is recovering in hospital and will remain overnight for observation. We are keeping in regular contact with her family and will continue to support her family and all those involved."

The spokesperson said a full investigation is being conducted.

Police said they did not attend the incident.