The man whose body was found in a stream in Lynmouth, New Plymouth, on Saturday was Thomas Holland.

The 25-year-old was found in Mangaotuku Stream at the back of a local school.

Police say while the exact cause of Holland's death was not suspicious, they are continuing to make inquiries around the circumstances leading up to his death.

As part of these, police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Holland in the past two weeks.

"He was last known to be in Spotswood on June 24," a police spokeswoman said.

"If you can help, please call New Plymouth Police on 105 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Holland was wanted by police at the time of his death.

A post on the Manawatu, Taranaki, Whanganui-Ruapehu Police Facebook page, was appealing for sightings of Holland last month. The post has since been removed from the page.

It wasn't the first time police had appealed for sightings of Holland, an earlier post, dated January 4 this year thanked the public for their help in locating him. The photo attached to that post has now been removed.

Holland was known to have a hand gesture tattooed on his left cheek and he had been the subject of a search of Waitara house on June 22 last month.