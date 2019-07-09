The man whose body was found in a stream in Lynmouth, New Plymouth, on Saturday was Thomas Holland.

The 25-year-old was found in Mangaotuku Stream at the back of a local school.

Police say while the exact cause of Holland's death was not suspicious, they are continuing to make inquiries around the circumstances leading up to his death.

As part of these, police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Holland in the past two weeks.

"He was last known to be in Spotswood on June 24," a police spokeswoman said.

"If you can help, please call New Plymouth Police on 105 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."