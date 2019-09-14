There was a time when many places were foggy with cigarette smoke and the smell of stale tobacco hung in the air. Cars, restaurants, bars, and workplaces - all were areas where people could light up as they pleased. But not any more. Smokers have been pushed outside, often enduring the glares and pointed coughs of non-smokers. But with the explosion of vaping, it has suddenly become cool once more to puff away on a little stick. But is vaping safe? With recent deaths in the US linked to vaping and calls for regulations in New Zealand, should vaping still

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Smoking versus vaping: The differences

Cases

Is vaping the lesser of two evils?

How vaping is helping the Smokefree 2025 goal

Business and pleasure

Types of vapes

Vaping in the Bay