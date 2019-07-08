Napier City Council is asking for residents to conserve water as repair work to the city's main water main continues.

A council spokesperson said major work to the pipe at the roundabout of Prebensen Drive and the Napier-Hastings Expressway was expected to take place tomorow.

The area around the pipe was excavated to a depth of about 2m today after it developed a leak.

"The break has been inspected and all the health and safety and operational processes that are required to shut down the main and undertake the repair work are in place."

Advertisement

All residents, but especially those on Napier Hill, are being asked to conserve water, as the pipe feeds the Enfield Road reservoir.

People are being asked to reduce water use now in case the network needs to be flushed because of dirty water issues caused by bringing an additional water supply bore to maintain water supply flow and pressure.

Network pipes can be flushed by a water crew in any areas affected by dirty water, but this will not clear it from the pipes connecting the street mains and houses.

The council advises people with dirty water to run an outside tap for 10 to 15 minutes until it clears. If it does not clear, contact the council.

The repair work is also affecting traffic; only one lane on the roundabout is open.

Those travelling to Hawke's Bay Airport are being advised to expect delays and possibly diversions.

Routine water mains cleaning for this week has been postponed.