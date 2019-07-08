A laundry that was listed on Trade Me as a bedroom to rent for $80 has caused an uproar.

The laundry was listed on the site on July 6 for $80 per week. Images loaded to the listing show a single bed lining one side of the room, with the other side occupied by a washing machine, laundry sink and a cupboard.

The washing machine is only used on Saturday mornings, according to the advertiser.

A potential renter would only need to pay for their food and toiletries.

Advertisement

Amenities in the home included large gardens with avocados, a spa and "all mod cons".

The advertiser did not wish to comment when contacted last night, and the listing was taken down shortly afterward.

The other side of the laundry.

Pictures from the listing have been circulating across social media nationwide, including to Tauranga-based community groups and to a national property investors forum.

The listing has angered many of those people, who claim the advertiser is taking advantage of desperate people in a tough housing market.

However, the advertiser has also attracted support from others who said the laundry looked clean, tidy and adequate for someone who does not need much space.

What is a bedroom?

According to Statistics New Zealand, a bedroom is defined as a room in a dwelling which is used or intended for sleeping in.

The following rules apply:

A room is considered to be a bedroom if it is furnished as a bedroom even if it is not being used at the time of the data collection. A room furnished as a bedroom should include a sleeping facility such as a bed or mattress, and could include items such as a dresser and chest of drawers.

Room equivalents should not be counted for one-roomed dwellings (ie bed–sitting room). A one–roomed dwelling should be counted as having one bedroom and therefore one total room.

A sleepout adjacent to a private dwelling should be counted as a bedroom if it is used and/or furnished as a bedroom and is occupied by members of the same household as occupy the dwelling.

A caravan adjacent to a private dwelling should be counted as a bedroom only if it is used as a bedroom and is occupied by members of the same household as occupy the dwelling.

A room (such as a living room) that is used as a bedroom at night, either short–term or long–term, should not be counted as a bedroom unless the only bedroom facilities in the dwelling are in that room. If the only bedroom facilities in a dwelling are in a room that is also used for another purpose, (ie in a living room), this room should be counted as a bedroom.

- Statistics New Zealand