Traffic signals

Auckland Transport (AT) seems hellbent on placing an ever increasing array of obstacles in front of motorists, all designed to congest and frustrate drivers to the point where they'll willingly flee to public transport options or to the burgeoning cycleways. It would appear much of the inspiration comes from viewing initiatives from overseas cities. I have just returned from time in the UK and in Russia and it would appear there is one or two initiatives AT has overlooked. I was most impressed and noted the efficient ways motorists move around busy cities and, in particular, through traffic-light-controlled

Panuku sales

Road closure

Free speech

Superior attitude

Both sides

Plastic bags

Boomer men

Speaking English

Taupō rail

Related articles:

Short & Sweet