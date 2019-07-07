COMMENT:

How is the plastic bag ban working out for you? In my house it has brought a better class of plastic bag.

I can see several hanging on the back of a chair or lying about waiting for another use. They are all quite pretty in their pastel colours and some have an attractive texture like hemp but they're plastic.

The carbon footprint of their manufacture must be many times that of the bags now banned and they are too nice to re-use as bin liners. There's now a roll of rip-off plastic bags for the bin. They're made

