COMMENT:

It should come as no surprise Victoria University's "brand refresh" is practically a change of its name all but officially.

Yet leaders in the campaign against Vic's bid to be called the University of Wellington have been up in arms over the refresh, calling it a name change by stealth.

Earlier this year Victoria's chancellor and vice-chancellor fronted media saying they would not legally challenge the Education Minister Chris Hipkins' decision to reject its name change proposal and instead would adopt a new branding strategy.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

To think that was the end of "University of Wellington" is short sighted.

After

Related articles: