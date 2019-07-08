An investigation has been launched after a man was crushed to death by a piece of farm machinery.

The victim died in "what appears to be a workplace accident" on a rural property in the Montalto area in Mid Canterbury at about 8pm Saturday, police confirmed this afternoon.

"We are investigating and can make no further comment," A WorkSafe statement said.

"Our investigations can take up to a year to complete."

Police say they are not in a position to release the man's details at this stage.