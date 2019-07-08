An elderly man who has only days to live has spoken of his support for the End of Life Choice Bill and how he wishes it was already law.

Cambridge man Raymond Gough, 90, was told by doctors at Waikato Hospital more than a week ago there was nothing more they could do for him, after deciding he would be too frail for lifesaving heart bypass surgery.

Daughter Julie Marshall says her father is distraught at the news.

Gough told the Herald from his hospital bed that every Kiwi should have the right to choose to end their life.

"I

