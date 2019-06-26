Debate on the End of Life Choice Bill is set to get underway in Parliament tonight and the bill's sponsor, Act leader David Seymour, will be the first to get the call.

Parliament has allotted two hours and 20 minutes for the second reading debate on the emotive subject and a vote is expected to take place before the House rises at 10pm.

There will be a dinner break between 6pm and 7.30pm, when the debate will resume.

The End of Life Choice Bill legalises voluntary euthanasia by allowing adults with less than six months to live or those with a "grievous and irremediable medical condition" to request a lethal dose of medication.

The person would have to get clearance from two medical practitioners and if either of them had doubts about the person's competence, a third opinion would need to be sought from a psychiatrist or psychologist.

Seymour has promised that if the bill passes its second reading, he'll amend it to only apply to the terminally ill.

That follows widespread concern the "irremediable condition" clause would put vulnerable people at risk of coercion.

This is the fourth attempt since 1995 to get a euthanasia law through Parliament. It passed its first reading 76 votes to 44 – meaning 17 MPs need to change their minds to block it.

It received a record 39,159 submissions during a fraught and year-long Select Committee stage that included hearings in 14 cities.

Politicians were on Wednesday still announcing last-minute shifts, National's Judith Collins saying she had swapped to "yes" to allow the bill to be debated further, while Labour's Kiri Allan said she would change to a "no" because she wasn't happy with what had come out of the select committee process.

If the bill does make it through the second vote, it'll face a number of hurdles, including from opponents who are pledging to table hundred of amendments during the committee stages.