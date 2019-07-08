Crash investigators are probing similarities between the chopper accident that killed ex-SAS war hero Steve Askin during the 2017 Port Hills fires and the crash of industry legend Bill Reid during the Tasman bush fire earlier this year, the Herald understands.

Both experienced pilots were flying Eurocopter AS350 "Squirrel" helicopters while fighting two of the biggest fires in New Zealand's modern history.

Suggestions that gear failures on the monsoon buckets slung beneath the machines contributed to the crashes are being looked at, the Herald has been told.

READ MORE:
Single pair of overalls investigated as possible contributor

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.