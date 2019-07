A person has been critically injured in a crash near Te Puke this afternoon.

The person had been travelling in a car on Te Matai Rd when the vehicle collided with another car about 3.25pm.

A police media spokeswoman said three people had been hurt, one critically. Another person suffered moderate injuries and another person minor injuries.

Te Matai Rd is closed and the Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

The crash happened between John Bird Rd and Te Kahika Rd.

More soon.