A liquor shop in the west Auckland suburb of Te Atatu was robbed just before 12.30pm, sparking a major police response.

The Te Atatu Village Wine & Spirits shop on the corner of Te Atatu Rd and Gunner Dr was robbed just before 12.30pm.

A witness said police armed with Glock guns were outside the Te Atatu Village Wine & Spirits and detectives could be seen working inside.

Police confirmed they were responding to a robbery reported at 12.25pm.

At least eight police cars and the police Eagle helicopter attended the incident.

Residents on the local Facebook page reported hearing loud popping sounds around that time. However a police spokeswoman said there had been no reports of shots fired and nobody had been injured in the robbery.

Police were following lines of enquiry and asked that anyone with information contact the Waitemata Crime Squad on 09 839 0697 - or they could make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The liquor store could not be reached for comment. Te Atatu Village Wine & Spirits is owned by the Portage and West Auckland alcohol licensing trusts.