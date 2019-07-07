A professional barber, business owner and mental health advocate is running for Hastings District Council's Flaxmere Ward.

Peleti Oli says he wants to see Flaxmere become a thriving, beautiful and safe place to raise a family.

"Flaxmere was built on a promise of becoming one of the best places to buy a home and raise a young family, with beautiful parks and community facilities."

"I want to see that forgotten dream for Flaxmere become reality for young and old, for everyone who calls Flaxmere home, and for attracting others to live in this great place which has so much potential."

He says he hears stories every day of people facing challenges over social inclusion, mental health, affordable housing and child poverty.

He said youth suicide is an issue close to his heart, a mural in Flaxmere depicts his younger brother Someh.

"He is with me every day."

Due to personal experience, Oli has become a mental health advocate, mentor and role model to many youth in Flaxmere and Hastings.

He said like many people in his community, his family had experienced challenges around affordable housing.

"Last year, after living my whole life in Flaxmere we needed to move into Hastings because at the time we couldn't find anywhere else to live."

"Every day we dream of returning and settling down, but until then I'll just keep wearing Flaxmere on my chest."

Oli is running with an endorsement from the Labour Party, which he said felt like a natural fit for him.

Earlier this year Oli featured in a eight-part series on Maori TV, The Barber, about his role in the community, his barbershop, and his clients.

He was nominated for Hawke's Bay person of the year in 2016, was presented with a Pasifika Community Impact Leader Award in 2017 and was a 2018 Flaxmere hero.