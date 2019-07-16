Climate change is predicted to transform New Zealand, bringing more extreme weather, higher seas and a range of knock-on impacts from elsewhere in the world. As the Government shapes our climate policy for the next three decades, 15 Kiwis from different backgrounds share their perspectives with science reporter Jamie Morton.

THE GLACIOLOGIST: NICK GOLLEDGE
THE ARTIST: EMA TAVOLA
THE GP: DOUGAL THORBURN
THE PROTESTOR: OLLIE LANGRIDGE
THE FORECASTER: NAVA FEDAEFF
THE CEO: MALCOLM JOHNS
THE CAMPAIGNER: NIAMH O'FLYNN
THE MAYOR: JUSTIN LESTER
THE STUDENT: STELLA FISH
THE FARMER: BRUCE WILLS
THE FLOOD VICTIM: JOAN NEWDICK
THE IWI ADVOCATE: MIKE SMITH
THE PAEDIATRICIAN: JIN RUSSELL
THE TEACHER: LEITH COOPER
THE TRAILBLAZER: PETER BEAVEN

The Glaciologist: Nick Golledge

I've been a research scientist for the last 10 or 11 years, and in the last decade, I've noticed just how much the East Antarctic Ice Sheet is changing. What was originally thought to be a stable part of the continent is now actually changing on timescales we can observe.

