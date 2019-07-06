One person has been killed in a two-vehicle road crash at Mangakino in the central North Island.

Another person suffered serious injuries, the police said.

Both of those people were in one vehicle.

Others suffered minor injuries or were unharmed, but it was not yet clear how many people were involved, a police spokeswoman said.

Advertisement

Traffic is being diverted in Mangakino while emergency services work at the crash scene.

One person had been trapped in a vehicle. Fire and Emergency NZ had been called to get the trapped person out.

The St John Ambulance service had called in a helicopter from Taupo.

Emergency services were called to the crash about 6.20pm.

The crash happened on Waipapa Rd at Mangakino, which is about 32km north of Lake Taupo.