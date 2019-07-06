A man accused of kidnapping and attempted murder will remain behind bars without plea until next month.

The 43-year-old made his first appearance in the High Court at Dunedin yesterday by audiovisual link from prison.

The charges are connected to an incident at a camping ground on the Otago Peninsula on May 30.

Defence counsel Nathan Laws said the defendant would not yet enter pleas as police disclosure and other reports were still being provided.

He requested the continuation of name suppression until the next hearing on the basis of the hardship publication might cause to the defendant and complainant.

That course of action was unopposed by Crown prosecutor Catherine Ure but she said that position may change at the August court date.

Justice David Gendall granted suppression and set a provisional trial date for May next year.

The alleged incident which led to the charges resulted in two being admitted to hospital, police said at the time.

An Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter, police and firefighters attended the scene at the camping ground.

The defendant has not yet applied for bail.