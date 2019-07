One person is trapped under a bus following a crash in Napier.

A police spokesperson confirmed they were called to the scene, at the intersection of Tennyson Street and Wellesley Road at 5.20pm on Friday night.

She said police had received reports of a bus hitting a pedestrian, and it understood the pedestrian is trapped.

There were not reports of injuries at this stage.

The northbound lane of Wellesley Road is blocked.

More to come.