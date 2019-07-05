COMMENT

NZ First MP Shane Jones' many nicknames for the National Party's new MP Paul Goldsmith include Goldilocks and Goldfinger.

Jones brandished those about when Goldsmith was interrogating Jones about the spending of the Provincial Growth Fund, something Goldsmith was rather effective at.

Last week, Goldsmith reaped the reward for that work – National Party leader Simon Bridges picked him as finance spokesman to take over from Amy Adams.

Bridges will certainly be hoping Jones got one of those nicknames right, and that Goldsmith has the Midas touch.

The post is not an insignificant win for Goldsmith.

He was not

