Are they serious? It's fashionable for councils to declare climate emergencies these days. But what are they actually doing to tackle climate emergency?

Is it just words if they don't offer any encouragement or initiatives to help ratepayers know what they can do to change their behaviour and start to make a small difference?

At a global webinar recently, mobility futurist Tim Papandeou said: "Round-trip car sharing is the only proven tool that can change the congestion situation and create the precipitous drop needed in car ownership.

"It's the first thing I would focus on if I led a

