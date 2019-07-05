Two people have been injured after a bus crashed into a house in the Auckland suburb of Flat Bush.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said they were alerted at 11.23am to reports of a bus crashing into a house in Chateau Rise.

There had been no reports of whether the house was occupied nor how damaged it was, he said.

The driver and a passenger were being treated for injuries.

Advertisement

Fire and Emergency staff were liaising with police while they waited for a commercial recovery vehicle.

The Flat Bush house is extensively damaged. Image / TVNZ

St Ambulance said one person was treated for moderate injuries and another for minor injuries.

An Auckland Transport spokesman said there was one passenger on board at the time of the crash. Investigations into the incident were under way, he said.