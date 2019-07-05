A Waipukurau woman seriously injured in a fall into a transfer station says the safety measures in place were inadequate.

Netty Walker toppled over the edge of the Waipukurau transfer station on June 6, while trying to pull rubbish from her trailer.

"Some weed matting caught and I pulled it, then it ripped and suddenly I was falling," she said.

Walker was knocked unconscious and does not remember much after feeling her head hit the concrete pad under the dumping platform.

"I woke up to a man holding my head to control the bleeding. I have been told he was