A Waipukurau woman seriously injured in a fall into a transfer station says the safety measures in place were inadequate.

Netty Walker toppled over the edge of the Waipukurau transfer station on June 6, while trying to pull rubbish from her trailer.

"Some weed matting caught and I pulled it, then it ripped and suddenly I was falling," she said.

Walker was knocked unconscious and does not remember much after feeling her head hit the concrete pad under the dumping platform.

"I woke up to a man holding my head to control the bleeding. I have been told he was a firefighter. I was lucky he was there dumping his own rubbish as he saw me fall."

Taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital by ambulance, Walker suffered head trauma including a severe laceration and concussion, two fractured wrists - one of which exposed the bone, a fractured pelvis and lung injuries.

She has had surgery to plate and pin both wrists and was only discharged from hospital this week.

Now at home in Waipukurau she can move only with a walking frame and has plaster casts on both forearms.

"I had a visit from a council representative once I was transferred back to Waipukurau.

"They said they had tried to locate me in Hastings Hospital but the hospital wouldn't give out my details.

"The person who visited brought flowers and was very nice, but said there are no rules as to what safety systems have to be in place at transfer stations."

That upsets Walker, who says her injury is not something she will get over for a long time.

She still has memory and language problems, is in constant pain and is unable to do basic tasks.

The animal lover can't look after her pets and has had to send some to stay with family members.

She can't cook or clean and will have to rely on ACC to provide home help.

"But they don't do any chores outside the house, so the irony of it is I can't even take my rubbish to the gate for collection."

Walker believes the Central Hawke's Bay District Council has put barriers in place after her fall but is concerned that there are other sites in Hawke's Bay where a similar accident could occur.

A spokesperson for CHB District Council said council was made aware of the incident by the contractor managing the site and took immediate action to investigate and support the injured person.

"Through our incident management process, we temporarily closed the transfer station and notified WorkSafe. The site was re-opened the following day.

"Issues of public safety like this are treated seriously and we are working with our contractor to determine if any further safety improvements can be made.

"We ask that people exercise caution and take care of their personal safety when entering or using transfer station sites, and to notify us if they see or hear of anything that causes concern."

She said first and foremost, council's thoughts were with Walker.

A spokesperson for WorkSafe said they had been notified of a incident at a Waipukurau business, where a member of the public fell from a height.

They said the incident did not met the threshold for investigation.