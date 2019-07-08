ACC had no problem paying out for physiotherapy after Jamie Kidd damaged one side of his body in a cycling crash.

Now, several years on, his shoulder has started to drop but the organisation is playing hardball, saying it has no record of the injury or its link to the accident.

Seven years ago the Blenheim-based man crashed his bike during a cycling race, injuring the left side of his body and leaving him with a "droop" which caused his shoulder to drop and his foot to drag.

Ongoing issues the Kidd family believe were linked to the 2012 crash

