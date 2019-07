A taxi fare dispute allegedly ended in an assault in Hastings overnight.

Police were called to Anson St, Mayfair at 6.35pm on Thursday. A spokeswoman said no one has been arrested and inquiries are ongoing.

The incident is the second of its kind in 10 days in the region. On June 26, at 10.18am, police were called to an alleged assault in a taxi at Pak 'n Save Napier.

A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with common assault.

