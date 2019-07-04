It's been 213 days since new family violence laws came into force and since then police have taken action against at least 16 people each day for harming someone close to them.

And police have revealed that at least a third of all family harm investigations happen in the Auckland region.

Figures released to the Herald under the Official Information Act show that from December 3 - when three new offences became official - to the end of April police, had dealt with 687 people for strangling and suffocation offences and a further 2800 for assaulting a family member.

