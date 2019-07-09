The latest Civil Defence hazard map for Hawke's Bay paints a grim picture of what could happen to your home when the big one hits. Georgia May reports.

Dorothy Townshend faces a triple threat.

1. She lives on top of where a faultline is estimated to run through.

2. Her Westshore home would be, to be blunt, utterly inundated by a large tsunami.

3. If and when Earth were to rupture around her, there's a decent chance her Whakarire Ave home, or what is left of it, would be hit by the sinking, bubbling nightmare that is liquefaction.

The 88-year-old

