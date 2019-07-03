A bomb threat from an overseas number recently sent Otago's prison into lockdown.

A well-placed source said police received the threat to Otago Corrections Facility on Tuesday afternoon last week via an overseas number.

Corrections deputy national commissioner Andy Milne confirmed that was correct.

There has been no official confirmation of the exact nature of the threat, received by police at 4.05pm, aside from that it was a bomb threat from an overseas number.

Mr Milne said the Milburn prison was not evacuated, but went into lockdown.

''We take threats to the operation and security of our facilities very seriously and have detailed protocols for dealing with incidents of this nature.

''After the police made Otago Corrections Facility aware of the threat, staff were briefed and the site was locked down but not evacuated.''

Staff searched the prison but found no suspicious items, he said.

The prison resumed normal operations about 8pm.