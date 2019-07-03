A token of love has been stolen from a Rotorua cemetery, leaving a whānau heartbroken for a second time.

Kurtis Jones' loved ones have visited his resting place at Kauae cemetery at least once a week since his death four and a half years ago.

But last Monday, when his mother went to visit his grave and wipe down the headstone, she realised the pounamu which sat on his site was gone.

It was custom-made for Jones by Kurtis' partner, Melissa Ewins, when he died.

Ewins put her heart and soul into the tribute - from the circular design (to represent an infinity bond) to carving the stand, anchoring it, beading it in, and designing the plaque herself.

The theft has taken her back to her first stages of grief and Ewins has been battling with the shock, saying Kurtis was violated.

"This is where our loved one is lying and resting and someone has vandalised it, it's caused so much pain," she said.

Ewin also put trinkets at the grave site from overseas travels she and Kurtis planned but never got the chance to do. These are also missing.

"We've got our memories of him to live by and his grave... that's the only physical place we can actually give tribute to who he was," Ewin said.

Stephen Jones, Kurtis' father held back sobs as he said "It was a token love for him, it was something we really cherished."

Stephen said his wife was heartbrokenwhen she discovered it was gone.

"It made us sick really... she just broke down," he said.

"It's just such a disgusting, despicable act by a person who's got no heart."

The pounamu was cemented in place and Stephen said it would have needed to either be chipped or broken off.

"We did find little bits of pounamu on the ground so obviously they damaged it taking it off," he said.

The theft was reported to police last week and the family has handed pictures to Cash Converters in an attempt to find what they can.

Kurtis' sister, Turene Huiarua Jones, has made a public plea on social media for the return of the tribute.

Kurtis' grave sits beside his grandmother's, grandfather's and aunt's.

The theft of the pounamu was not the first time the family plot had been violated.

A cross over Kurtis' grave was stolen a few years ago and garden bench feet were stolen from his grandparents' graves about 10 years ago.

"That's three things that have been taken from our little plot," Stephen said.

"We're gutted but it's something we'll deal with, like the loss of our son," he said.

A custom-made Pounamu is missing from a grave site in Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

Less than two weeks later, at least 10 grave sites were damaged with ornaments and flowers smashed up at Pukerimu Urupā at Waiteti.

Rotorua police senior sergeant Karl Konlechner said police wanted to help restore the pounamu and hold those responsible to account.

"It's hard to fathom the lack of empathy or compassion displayed by some offenders," he said.

The theft was reported to the police on July 2 and the pounamu was suspected to have gone missing between June 14 and 21, between visits to the site.

Police have no active lines of enquiry but said they welcomed any information.

Anyone who has seen the pounamu, or has information about the theft can contact Police on 105 quoting file number 190702/0737, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.