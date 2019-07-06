As shoppers exit their luxury vehicles at dusk to pick up dinner at supermarkets across Auckland, men hidden in the carpark shadows watch.

What the victims look like - meek or imposing - is irrelevant, because they will never cross paths.

What is crucial is the model of car they've arrived in - any vehicle shy of $100,000 is not worth the risk. New-model BMWs, Mercedes, Range Rovers, souped-up Holdens and American muscle cars are all prime targets.

The victims stay oblivious to the fact they've been followed home - their houses cased and chosen for their location and layout

