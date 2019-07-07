A hotel is finally coming to the Hastings CBD. So what will the central city look like when the visitors start to arrive? Sahiban Hyde reports.

The projects are about to begin. All nine of them.

In the next 18 months, the Hastings CBD is going to get a facelift. Nothing about it is earth-shattering. The clock tower isn't coming down to make way for a theme park.

But each of the projects will make a difference - and the council hopes, will make the city centre better.

"Hastings Alive" has arrived.

A new, 35-room, apartment-style hotel is to be built in the Hastings city centre in a vacant building behind the Hawke's Bay Opera House, Municipal Building and Plaza. Image / Supplied
The Hastings City Centre Revitalisation Plan was adopted

