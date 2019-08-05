“HealthCheckBanner”

After decades of rising child obesity rates, New Zealand may have finally turned a corner - at least when it comes to preschoolers. In part two of a five-part series on children's health, the Herald looks at tentative gains in tackling obesity - including a promising discovery about children's sleep patterns.

People who work in childhood obesity in New Zealand are used to relentless, bleak statistics.

When Kiwi kids start school, a third of them are overweight or obese. Those rates have been rising for decades, and carry on into adulthood, leading to chronic health conditions and stretching the public

