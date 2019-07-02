One person has been flown to Auckland Hospital with serious injuries following a crash involving a logging truck in Northland this morning.

Whangārei police Sergeant Mohammed Atiq said the crash happened at an intersection on Pouto Rd with Guy Rd about 7.30am.

The driver of the car was flown directly to Auckland about 9am while two others, aged 16 and 17, where taken to Whangārei Hospital by St John ambulance.

Atiq said initial reports were the logging truck was empty and as a result of the collision had rolled into a ditch.

The road was not blocked and one lane remained open as officers with the serious crash unit surveyed the scene. members of the Commercial Vehicle Safety Team were also on site.