Cops put an end to a police pursuit through Central Hawke's Bay on Tuesday night by ramming the fleeing car down a bank and into a Waipukurau sports park.

Dramatic video of the incident, shared on Facebook, then shows a man fleeing through Russell Park on foot as police try to make their way down the bank towards him.

The video had more than 26,000 views as at Wednesday morning.

The moment the police car rams the car off the road. Photo / Facebook

Hawke's Bay Today understands the pursuit began earlier in the night in the town of Waipawa, about 7 kilometres down the road, after the driver of the car allegedly fled a crash scene.

Police have been contacted for comment about the incident.

A car at a standstill in Russell Park, Waipukurau, after the incident on Tuesday night. Photo / Supplied

