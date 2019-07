Police have named the man who died on George St in Waihī after being hit by a car on Saturday.

He was Raymond Wharekawa, 28, of Katikati.

Police extended their sympathies to his whānau and friends.

Police said the investigation into the death was ongoing and one person was currently helping them with their inquiries.

Charges have not been laid at this stage.

No one else is being sought in relation to this matter.