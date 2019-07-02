Two men have been arrested in Tauranga after allegedly importing 25kg of ephedrine.

Customs officers patrolling the Port of Tauranga yesterday questioned a 33-year-old foreign national who arrived on June 28 on the logging vessel Bunun Justice.



He allegedly attempted to return to the ship when Customs officers advised he and the Bunun Justice would be searched.

The man was apprehended and Customs alleged about 12kg of ephedrine was found.

Another package of ephedrine, weighing 1kg, was found when Customs officers searched the ship.

A second male, a foreign national, was arrested by police in Tauranga last night. He allegedly had 12kg of ephedrine in his possession.

Both men appeared in Tauranga District Court today and have been remanded in custody to appear on July 30.

It was estimated this amount of ephedrine could have produced up to 18.75kg of methamphetamine, worth around $9.38 million.

Ephredine is a precursor to methamphetamine and could have resulted in an estimated $11.6m of community harm.

Customs investigations manager Bruce Berry said the two arrests were the result of quick thinking and action by the Customs officers in Tauranga, and the close collaboration between Customs and police.

"This is a big seizure for the Tauranga port, and we are pleased these drugs have been prevented from reaching our communities."